So, it turns out that despite it all, the State of Israel did not come to an end yesterday. For weeks on end, we have been frightened into believing that the parade of flags in Jerusalem will cause an explosion in the Middle East. From the Hamas and Hezbollah to Channel 12, all were recruited to the intimidation effort. And to their sorrow, that didn't happen.

Fear comes from overworked imagination. Something that hasn't yet happened, but the disaster is already rolling around in one's imagination. The senses paint a tangible picture ("image") in the mind even though rationally it makes no sense.

The more sensitive one is, the more one tends to inflates dangers to be much larger than they really are. A fly looks like an elephant; a small pandemic becomes the end of the world; the Russian-Ukraine war heralds World War III; an unanswered phone call by a family member causes horror scripts to run in the head; and a fall in stocks causes panic and an economic crisis.

It is no coincidence that most reporters are on the left of the political map, and it is not by chance that rational thinking and telling the truth are not the strong points of our Arab cousins. A sensory image yields hysteria; prayer and Torah learning lead to calmness and perspective.

This is the deep message of the prayer of Rabbi Yeshayahu HaLevi Horowitz [known as the Shl"ah Hakadosh, the acronym of his work Shenei Luchot Habrit] that we recite on the eve of the new month of Sivan for the education of the children who "will be engaged in the study of Your holy Torah to learn and to teach, to observe and do and fulfill with love all the words of Your Torah’s teaching."

My personal recommendation: learn as much Torah as possible, pray on the eve of the new month of Sivan - and life becomes much calmer. You can thank God later...

Have a great month!

The bad will pass.

The good will prevail.

With God's help.

*Join me in getting stronger together*-

WhatsApp --> https://bit.ly/2ZMf6Ph

YouTube --> https://bit.ly/2AW28Fx

Facebook --> https://bit.ly/3dbHb6N

Telegram --> https://bit.ly/3e4fUo1

Instagram --> https://bit.ly/2BaU6sh