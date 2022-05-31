Click here to support Matan

Rabbanit Malke Bina, founder and president of the Matan Women's Institute for Torah Studies, spoke with Israel National News about the origins of Matan, and its massive expansion over the past 36 years.

“The story is the legend of how we began. We were five women learning around a table like this, and that was only 36 years ago. From that, it grew to hundreds of thousands; from five we grew to 500,000 in a matter of 36 years. That’s something unparalleled,” said Bina.

Bina emphasized that women's Torah studies are different from men's studies.

“In the sense that women want to learn as thoroughly as everyone else, but there’s some kind of an intuitive sense, a little something psychological in the learning, that makes it very special and a little bit more connected to women,” she explains.

Noting that Matan was the first school of its kind, Bina said the school paved the way for additional institutions for women's Torah studies, and continues to play a role in elevating advanced Torah education for women.

“Matan has to continue growing. Can we imagine the world without Matan? Can we imagine the world without midrashot for women, when they finish high school there’s midrashot? And all these midrashot came from the beginning of Matan. Matan was the first Beit Midrash, the first program where women were really elevated in a high level of Torah study and also for adult education,” she says. “We want to continue to elevate and to provide opportunities for women to grow and become leaders of Torah in the world.”

