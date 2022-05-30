The IDF announced Monday evening that it would demolish the home of one of the two terrorists who murdered three people in an axe attack in Elad earlier this month.

"Today, May 30, 2022, an announcement was made about the IDF's intention to demolish the building where the terrorist Assad al-Rafa'i lived," the IDF spokesperson stated.

"On Thursday, May 5, 2022, the terrorist carried out an attack in the city of Elad in which three people were killed and others were injured. The terrorist's family was given the opportunity to file an objection in relation to the demolition," the statement added.

The IDF added that a decision on the home of the second terrorist involved in the attack will be announced in the coming days.