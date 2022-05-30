New York Jewish volunteer emergency medical service Chevra Hatzalah has asked a court to “[place] under house arrest by the US Marshals” the founder of a similar Jewish ambulance service in Florida, allegedly because their volunteers include female EMTs, the organization’s founder claims.

Hatzalah of Palm Beach was started by Isaac Hersh, 30, in 2021, using New York’s Hatzalah as a model, in order to serve Florida’s Orthodox community, the New York Post reported.

Chevra Haztalah sued Hersh in November for using part of its name without permission. But Hersh alleges that the New York-based Hatzalah’s real reason for suing him had to do with maintaining a monopoly on their service and that they also went after him for having women on his volunteer staff.

Having female EMT’s is “a highly controversial move in the eyes of Chevra Hatzalah, who has a strict policy of Orthodox males being the sole applicant allowed to join in most capacities,” Hersh told the Post.

“[It is] inconceivable to think that one lifesaving non-profit organization would behave like this to another,” said Hersh, who has since renamed the group JVAC (Jewish Volunteer Ambulance Corp).

Chevra Hatzalah, which is legally known as Hatzoloh Incorporated, submitted a 12-page complaint in its lawsuit, claiming that Hersh violated its registered service marks but does not mention the issue of female EMTs. Hersh said he’s certain hiring women was a main reason for the legal action.

He explained that before starting the organization, he spoke with rabbis from Boca Raton and received written permission for women to take on all roles in his volunteer organization.

In the suit, Chevra Hatzalah alleges that Hersh’s similarly-named Florida-based group would purposely “cause confusion in the marketplace,” using as evidence an article in the South Florida-Sun-Sentinel in which Hersh said his group “has been serving Jewish communities throughout the globe since the 1960s.”

But Hersh shot back: “The word ‘Hatzalah’ literally translates to the word ‘rescue’ in Hebrew and is utilized with similar volunteer EMS organizations both nationally and internationally that are independent of New York’s Chevra Hatzalah.” He alleged that the lawsuit was brought against him because Chevra Hatzalah wants to maintain its monopoly on Jewish volunteer ambulance services.

New York City has three Jewish volunteer emergency service organizations that are not part of Chevra Hatzalah that use the word “Hatzalah” in their names, according to the news outlet.

On April 1, Chevra Hatzalah - which has allegedly spent up to $250,000 in its legal fight against Hersh and his organization, according to the report – submitted a court document requesting that Hersh be “placed under house arrest by the US Marshals” for not fully abiding with a preliminary injunction. Hersh responded that he and his lawyers have made sure to comply with all the court’s orders.