Two fires currently spreading near the Jewish town of Yitzhar in Samaria are suspected to have been caused by arson, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

As of Monday afternoon, firefighters are working to prevent the flames from spreading into Yitzhar itself.

Palestinian Authority Arab youth rioted near the site of one of the fires, and Palestinian Authority flags were left near where one of the fires began.

A few hours earlier, a fire broke out near the Jewish town of Beit El.

Firefighters are now battling the spread of the fire, which was sparked near Kafr Jalazone, and it is currently contained at the edge of Yitzhar.

On Sunday, Jerusalem Day, multiple fires broke out in Judea and Samaria as a result of Arab rioting, firebombings, and intentional acts of arson. The affected areas included, among others, Har Bracha, Yitzhar, and Itamar.