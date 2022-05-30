Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, Israel Police Inspector General Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and Jerusalem District Police Commander Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman, today.

The Prime Minister thanked the Public Security Minister and the Israel Police senior command, and through them the Israel Police personnel, for their successful and efficient management of the flag parade in Jerusalem and their efforts to maintain public order.

Prime Minister Bennett said: "I want to thank you and, through you, all of the police personnel, men and women. The event was very significant because if we hadn't done it along the regular route, we would – in effect – never go back to it. This could have been a retreat on sovereignty. Thanks to the quiet determination of all of us, we strengthened sovereignty and governance and set the record straight that in the State of Israel we will operate based on what is right and not based on threats. Except for an extremist group, whom we will deal with to the fullest extent of the law, those who celebrated yesterday did so in a very special, heart-lifting way. Thank you and all security service personnel who stood on guard."