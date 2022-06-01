My liver is failing. My future is hazy and uncertain. But I want to live!



And now, there’s a chance that I can finally live a normal life!

I have an appointment scheduled for a liver transplant. A liver transplant that can save my life. But…

Help me fight this battle for life!

Help my parents cover the cost of the surgery. So I can live.

With your help, I can live.



PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SAVE LITTLE MOISHY



Please daven for

שמעון אלתר משה יעקב בן לאה

לרפואה שלימה בתוך כל שאר חולי ישראל



PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SAVE LITTLE MOISHY