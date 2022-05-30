Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to discuss regional matters.

During their meeting, the leaders discussed geopolitical changes and their implications, regional challenges and joint opportunities for Israel and Georgia, as well as cooperation in trade, investments and agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture and Development for the Negev and Galilee Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) also attended the meeting.