School on Monday ended at 1:00p.m., ahead of the teachers' protest scheduled to take place that same evening in Tel Aviv.

Israel Teachers Union (ITU) Secretary-General Yaffa Ben David announced the protest last week, saying it will take place outside the Tel Aviv Museum, at 6:00p.m.

"As is known, we are at the height of a battle to save the education system," Ben David wrote last week. "Finance Ministry officials are dragging their feet and preventing a new and fair wage agreement for you."

"The consequences of the Finance Ministry's behavior are no less than horrific. Many teachers have already left the system and many more intend to do so at the end of the current school year.

"This signifies a serious lack of teachers, which in practice will lead to serious disruptions in operating the education system, and will hurt the students most of all."