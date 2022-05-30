An elementary school student in southern Florida was arrested Saturday, after he threatened to carry out a mass shooting at his school.

The 10-year-old boy, a student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral on the Gulf Coast of southern Florida, was handcuffed and taken into custody in a police cruiser after he sent a text message threatening to carry out a mass shooting in school.

The local sheriff’s office said that in the wake of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, authorities would take no chances.

"This student's behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. "Making sure our children are safe is paramount."

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences.”

"We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn't hesitate one second...not one second, to investigate this threat.”