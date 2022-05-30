Singer Avraham Fried marked the 55th anniversary of Jerusalem's reunification at the Merkaz Harav Yeshiva in Jerusalem, and dedicated the song, "Nishmat Kol Chai," to the recovery of Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau's wife.

Standing beside Fried was Rabbi Lau's youngest son, Yehuda, and all of those in attendance joined the prayers.

Late last month, Rabbi Lau asked the public to pray for the recovery of his wife, Rebbetzin Feiga Tzipora Bat Hadassah.

The Chief Rabbi did not reveal which medical issue his wife is suffering from.