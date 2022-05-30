An Iranian general accused Israel of carrying out last week’s assassination of an officer from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force in Tehran, vowing Iran would take revenge against “the Zionists”.

Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, met with the family of Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei on Monday, offering his condolences and pledging to take revenge against those responsible for Khodaei’s death.

“God willing, we will take revenge on our enemies," Salami said, accusing Israel of carrying out the assassination, according to a report by Iran’s IRNA media outlet.

“The martyrs slain by the Zionists are very high-ranking martyrs with a much higher status, because they were martyred by the worst people, and God willing, we will take our revenge for his death on our enemies.”

Hossein went on to claim that Israel and the US conspired to carry out the assassination, and that Khodaei had been targeted for years.

"The enemy pursued him from the heart of the White House and Tel Aviv for months and years, house to house and alley to alley, to martyr him at some point. The greatness of this martyr is so great that the enemy considers himself victorious with his martyrdom.”

Khodaei was shot and killed by two motorcyclists in front of his house in Tehran last Sunday.

Iran denounced the assassination as an act of terrorism, vowing to take revenge for Khodaei’s death.

On Monday, Israel’s National Security Council issued a travel advisory, warning Israelis against traveling to Turkey and other states bordering Iran, citing Tehran’s recent threats.