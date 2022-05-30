Joseph Biden is a Czar of lies. One of his most recent lie was his claim that the MAGA movement of his predecessor, President Donald Trump, represents “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.” In other words, Biden asserts that essentially half of the country is now more dangerous than the American Communist Party, the American Nazi Party, the Klu Klux Klan, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, etc.

The Democrats impeached Trump because they claimed he incited an insurrection. Whereas, there is no evidence of this incitement. Trump told his supporters that assembled for his speech on January 6, 2021, to protest peacefully against the trust-challenged election that was orchestrated to remove him from office. And the protest at the Capitol started well before his speech. Long after the incident, the Washington Post finally admitted that President Trump did not incite the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2020. It reported: “Self-styled militia members from Virginia, Ohio and other states made plans to storm the US Capitol days in advance of the Jan. 6 attack, and then communicated in real time as they breached the building…”

For most of 2020, left-wing thugs attacked businesses and government buildings. But suddenly the Capitol became important. The reason is that, January 6, 2021 was a security fiasco for the most lavishly protected legislature in the world, which climaxed in the murder of an unarmed woman by a Capitol Police officer firing into a crowd.

A Capitol Police officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed woman and US Air Force veteran. But the mainstream media was not interested. Actually, the Democrat Party’s media poodles avoided mentioning that Ms Babbitt was murdered by the police.

It was eerily similar to the shooting of a young woman a few years before then by a Capitol Police officer and another officer from the US Secret Service, for which the Congress gave the Capitol Police a standing ovation.

In October 2013, an unarmed woman, Miriam Carey, was gunned down on the streets of Washington for driving too near the White House, when Barack Obama was the President. Ms Carey did not appear to be guilty of any act except a panic attack, when the heavily-armed and heavy-handed palace guards started yelling at her. So, the Obama administration operatives lied that Ms Carey was ‘mentally ill.’ But she had no medications in her vehicle, and those at her home in Connecticut were sufficiently routine and could place millions of other Americans in the category of legitimate target. They also claimed she suffered from post-partum depression, as if the inability of the officers that killed her to distinguish between a depressed mom and a suicide bomber testifies to their professionalism.

In the District of Columbia, police officers are not permitted to fire on a moving vehicle, due to the risk to other car users and pedestrians. But the Secret Service and the Capitol Police are not bound by such restraints, so Ms Carey’s car was full of bullet holes. Meanwhile, the police were supposedly able to extract Ms Carey’s baby from the back of her two-door vehicle after killing the defenseless mother. She was a black woman.

When a black teenager died in an encounter with a fellow American in Sanford, Florida, it was the biggest racist act after the end of slavery. But when a defenseless black woman was gunned down by a posse of Obama’s palace guards in broad daylight on the streets of Washington, Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and all the other grievance-mongers were apparently okay with it. US Senators and Representatives expressed their ‘gratitude’ to the officers that killed her, and gave them a standing ovation.

There is a despotic trend in America whenever Democrats are in government. Many leading Democrats and their enforcers reflexively see US citizens primarily as a threat. This was the reason the so-called people’s representatives’ first instinct was to stand and cheer the execution of a defenseless woman, Ms Carey, on the streets of the nation’s capital. And it was the reason their first instinct was to stand and cheer the execution of a defenseless woman, Ms Babbitt, in the corridors of the Capitol.

Americans were generally angry at the protest inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021; however, most Americans realized that it was a clownish protest, in which hundreds of deluded protesters broke into the Capitol, vandalized the premises, and disrupted senators and representatives. But Americans could not abide the needless lies purportedly fabricating an insurrection out of a clown-like protest.

In the George Floyd riots that began in May 2020, left-wing rioters killed 35 people, burnt hundreds of businesses and government buildings; vandalized thousands of homes, stores, monuments and public spaces. Nancy Pelosi told Americans she did not care about what the rioters vandalized and destroyed. And Chris Cuomo said, “Show me where it says protests are supposed to be polite and peaceful.”

In 2020, when Biden’s own supporters were burning down government buildings, looting businesses and murdering Trump supporters, Biden claimed organized political violence was just “an idea.”

On May 30, 2020, Black Lives Matter and Antifa attacked the White House, the fence was penetrated and Secret Service agents protecting President Trump were hurt. Biden never condemned by name the BLM and Antifa thugs the way he did the January 6 protesters.

Democrats were angry, when Senator Tom Cotton said President Trump should send in troops to restore order during the George Floyd riots. Michelle Goldberg of the Times labeled Cotton’s proposal as “fascist.”

But Democrats and the rest of the Left saw “conspiracy” on January 6, 2021, yelled about an “insurrection” amounting to a “coup d’etat,” and demanded over 20,000 soldiers to prevent a “second wave.” This time, instead of calling the militarization of America’s capital “fascist,” Democrats cited the very presence of troops as evidence of how terrible the January 6 protest was.

The left-wing narrative of “five persons killed” proved to be one person “killed;” conservative protester Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed military veteran, lethally shot by a Capitol Police officer. The Capitol Police officer has a checkered record, and his identity was strangely concealed from the public for months. The remaining four died from natural causes, including Officer Sicknick who was not murdered by “insurrectionists” as alleged. Actually, Officer Sicknick died the next day of natural causes.

Americans cannot abide the lies about Officer Brian Sicknick’s death, the silence on the number of FBI informants among the January 6 protesters, the fatal shooting of an unarmed protester (Ashli Babbitt), the refusal to release all videos and communications concerning the government’s reaction to the riot, and the disproportionate treatment of those charged with unlawfully entering the Capitol compared with the lenient treatment of the 14,000 arrested during the summer of 2020, when left-wing rioting led to more than 35 deaths, about 1,500 police officers injured, unlawful entry of US government buildings and courthouses, over $2 billion in property damage, and humongous looting.

The Left rejoiced that a right-wing “coup” was foiled when hundreds were arrested on trumped-up charges.

Many protesters sat in solitary confinement without charges filed for months: Biden’s political prisoners.

As of March 2022, at least 778 people had been arrested on trumped-up charges for the January 6 protests. For these political prisoners, 45 days was the median prison sentence upon conviction; however, many of them faced longer incarceration periods.

Moreover, Joseph Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and other leading Democrats should also be indicted for inciting months of violence and deaths in 2020 by telling Americans that George Floyd was literally murdered by the police.

Dr. Sheyin-Stevens is a Registered Patent Attorney based in Florida, USA. He earned his Doctorate in Law from the University of Miami.