Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Sunday lifted a state of emergency that had been imposed since last year's military coup, the ruling sovereign council said, according to AFP.

Burhan "issued a decree lifting the state of emergency nationwide," the council said in a statement quoted by the news agency.

The order was made "to prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period", it added.

Sunday's decision came after a meeting with senior military officials recommending the state of emergency be lifted and people detained under an emergency law be freed.

Sudan has been rocked by mass protests since the coup in October of 2021. The protests have been met by a violent crackdown that has left nearly 100 people dead and hundreds wounded, according to pro-democracy medics.

The military takeover triggered widespread international condemnation and punitive measures, including crucial aid cuts by Western governments pending the resumption of the transition to civilian rule.

Immediately after the October 25 coup, the United States announced that it is pausing assistance from the $700 million Sudan aid package following the coup attempt in the country.

The coup also seemed to put a temporary stop to the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel.

Sudan became the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump Administration in October, 2020, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

While no steps for full normalization between Israel and Sudan have taken place as of yet, it was reported in mid-January that an Israeli delegation visited Sudan. An Israeli delegation also visited Sudan in November, after the coup.

A report shortly after the coup suggested that the Biden administration had asked the Israeli government to use its close relations with al-Burhan to urge the military to restore the civilian government