MK Osama Saadi (Joint List) views the Flag March on Jerusalem Day as a failure of the "occupation."

"All the marches will not change the fact that the only legitimate flag in East Jerusalem is the Palestinian flag," Saadi said.

"Today it has been proven that this is not a holiday but a failed attempt to reconquer East Jerusalem," he continued. "The Israeli flag in East Jerusalem is a symbol of the occupation. And one day the occupation will also end."

MK Iman Khatib Yassin (Ra’am) called the Flag March in the Old City "an inappropriate defiance of Palestinian feelings" and "political folly", stressing that "the Al-Aqsa Mosque (Temple Mount) is an exclusive Palestinian Arab right of the Muslims."