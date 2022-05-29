President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited Uvalde, Texas Sunday, in the wake of last Tuesday's deadly shooting in an elementary school that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Sunday's trip is Biden's second such trip in under two weeks - earlier this month the president flew to Buffalo to meet with the relatives of victims killed in a supermarket shooting. The president used his Buffalo visit to condemn white supremacy, noting the gunman's racist manifesto.

The Bidens visited a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before attending Mass at a local Catholic church.

While the president raised the Uvalde shooting in his commencement address at the University of Delaware on Saturday, he is not slated to make a statement on the shooting during his trip to Texas.