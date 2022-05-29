Bennett at cabinet meeting
Bennett at cabinet meeting צילום: עמוס בן גרשום, לע"מ

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett instructed police and other law enforcement agencies to crackdown on “extremist elements”, including a prominent group of Jerusalem soccer fans.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office Sunday evening, a spokesperson for the Bennett said the prime minister has ordered security officials to arrest any revelers at the Jerusalem Day march suspected of violence or “provocations”.

Bennett’s office singled out a group of fans of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer club – known as ‘La Familia’.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, this evening, directed the security forces, especially the Israel Police, to show zero tolerance for violence or provocations by extremist elements – among them La Familia – in Jerusalem.”

“The overwhelming majority of participants have come to celebrate but unfortunately there is a minority that has come to set the area ablaze, take advantage of the government's strong position against Hamas threats and trying to use force in order to ignite a conflict. Therefore, all incidents of violence will be dealt with severely including prosecution."

The statement was issued following reports that a group of marchers in the Jerusalem Day march through the Old City of Jerusalem chanted "Death to Arabs" and "Let your village burn down", The Associated Press reported.

whatsapp
Join our official WhatsApp group