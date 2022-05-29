Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett instructed police and other law enforcement agencies to crackdown on “extremist elements”, including a prominent group of Jerusalem soccer fans.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office Sunday evening, a spokesperson for the Bennett said the prime minister has ordered security officials to arrest any revelers at the Jerusalem Day march suspected of violence or “provocations”.

Bennett’s office singled out a group of fans of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer club – known as ‘La Familia’.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, this evening, directed the security forces, especially the Israel Police, to show zero tolerance for violence or provocations by extremist elements – among them La Familia – in Jerusalem.”

“The overwhelming majority of participants have come to celebrate but unfortunately there is a minority that has come to set the area ablaze, take advantage of the government's strong position against Hamas threats and trying to use force in order to ignite a conflict. Therefore, all incidents of violence will be dealt with severely including prosecution."

The statement was issued following reports that a group of marchers in the Jerusalem Day march through the Old City of Jerusalem chanted "Death to Arabs" and "Let your village burn down", The Associated Press reported.