Police forces in the Old City Sunday

Violent clashes broke out in the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday afternoon, after Arabs attacked Jews celebrating the 55th anniversary of the liberation of Jerusalem.

The violence erupted on Haggai Street as Jews waving Israeli flags were attacked by local Arabs, who hurled various objects on the Jews as they passed by.

Police officers deployed to the area for Jerusalem Day tried to separate the two groups.

Earlier on Sunday it was reported that officers shot down a drone flying over Israelis celebrating Jerusalem Day.

The drone, which was flying a Palestine Liberation Organization flag, was shot down amid concerns it may have been intended for use in an attack on marchers.