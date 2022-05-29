Israeli police officers shot down a drone flying over Jerusalem Sunday afternoon, after it was spotted above marchers celebrating the 55th anniversary of the liberation of the capital.
The drone, operated by a group of Jerusalem Arabs, had a Palestine Liberation Organization flag tied to it, and was flying the flag over thousands of marchers who had gathered for the Jerusalem Day Parade.
Officers downed the drone, amid concerns the craft may have been part of a planned terrorist attack.
