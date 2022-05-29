בכחול ולבן: חגיגות יום ירושלים בעיר ערוץ 7

Thousands of Israelis gathered in central Jerusalem Sunday afternoon to mark the 55th anniversary of the reunification of Israel's capital city.

The Jerusalem Day Flag March (Rikudgalim) is set to head out from Bezelal Street in the capital, with two gatherings set for 5:00 p.m., including one in front of the Great Synagogue of Jerusalem on King George Street, and one on HaMa'alot Street.

The dancing is slated for forty-five minutes, with the march itself towards the Old City of Jerusalem beginning at 5:45 p.m.

The march will be led by Knesset Members, rabbis, and other public figures.

The main gathering, held at the end of the march in the Western Wall Plaza, is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m.

Following last year's disaster at Meron in northern Israel, police have imposed a 16,000 person limit on the march. Eight thousand male marchers will make their way to the Western Wall of Jerusalem via Damascus Gate, with 8,000 female marchers proceeding through Jaffa Gate.

Other participants will be permitted into the Western Wall Plaza, but with some delays, as police seek to limit the total number of revelers in the Plaza at any given time.

credit: אבי אדרי/TPS

