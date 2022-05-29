During the celebratory Yom Yerushalayim events held on Sunday in the Old City of Jerusalem, a stone was thrown at Likud MK Miri Regev, near the Damascus Gate. The stone missed her but one of her bodyguards was struck in the head and wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

"I wish a speedy recovery to my security guard who was at my side and was hit by a rock and is now in hospital," Regev told Israel National News. "We're not afraid of rocks or threats. We will continue to fly the Israeli flag everywhere in Jerusalem.

"I've never heard of east Paris or east Washington," Regev added. "Only in Israel is there such a thing as east Jerusalem and west Jerusalem. But in reality there is just one united Jerusalem, our capital, and here we can go wherever we want. This situation in which Bennett sits in a coalition with supporters of terrorism is like flying our flag at half-mast. We will continue to fly our country's flag with pride all over Israel and definitely here in Jerusalem," she stressed.

Regev also said that she intends to visit the Temple Mount and that in her opinion, all restrictions on Jewish entry should be abolished. "Every Jew should be able to visit the Mount whenever he wants, just as the Muslims do," she said. "They pray and we should be able to pray too. That is true peace, not this situation in which Jews are forbidden to recite Shema Yisrael."