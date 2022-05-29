A sickness has infected America

Suddenly, the televised Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial is not the main event anymore here in America.

Something else happened.

Interesting how intrusively real-life steps in while you’re having fun.

Heard-Depp was a nightmare of a marriage made in Hollywood, presented for the pleasure of knowing that, in comparison, you have it pretty good.

We’ve been lapping it up on YouTube as a guilty pleasure because, come on, it’s ENTERTAINMENT. Nobody gets hurt except for those involved.

The rest of us are safe.

Then this happened… and an entire nation feels the pain.

The Israelis know the feeling. They know it almost every day from random or calculated attacks from Arabs against Israeli civilians.

Here, an 18-year-old punk named Salvador Ramos walks into Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, guns blazing, and 19 kids, two adults end up shot to death.

Who to blame beyond the punk himself?

Note the name, Ramos, and as soon as his name flashed across the screen, White People, as we are derisively known these days, heaved a sigh of relief.

Not us. Look elsewhere.

Imagine the chagrin at The New York Times and the rest of the media when they couldn’t pin it on White Supremacy.

But they will keep trying. Maybe a great-grand father from his mother’s side showed signs of Whiteness.

Or maybe he simply had White “tendencies,” as they say on the Left, which would be enough to go on if you’re Rachel Maddow on MSNBC.

The Texas school massacre, and others like it, didn’t happen in a vacuum. It happened when Progressive moral decay was sold by the Left as a substitute for Judeo-Christian values.

Where once the Torah was our guiding light…all of our early presidents knew and revered the Hebrew Bible…today we take orders from AOC, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

Good luck with that, and with Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee on the football field to disrespect the National Anthem and was praised by the Left for his “righteousness.”

Others joined him in solidarity, and even today Obama found a way to supersede the Texas massacre with the killing of George Floyd.

True enough, George Floyd, whatever, but he was no saint, actually a criminal, but to him, statues are erected; to George Washington, statues are defaced and demolished.

Payback is sure to keep coming when a nation, ruled by the Left, keeps paying homage to depravity.

John Quincy Adams, 6th US president, spoke for our moment when he said…

“The Hebrew prophets were messengers, commissioned by G-d, to warn the people of their duty to forestall the punishments that awaited their transgressions.”

Such as?

The topic came up in Israel when a particular rabbi of high repute caused a stir when he said he had enough of LGBTQ and its “brazen actions.”

He has a point.

The rabbi is not alone. Even Bill Maher, once a darling for the Left, is disgusted and horrified that “we’re literally experimenting on our children.”

LGBTQ is the rock and roll of our age. Everybody is doing the dance. If not, they call you a bigot.

Should gays and transgenders be treated just like everybody else, without prejudice? Most would say yes. Of course.

But the story changes when elements within their movement insist that mere acceptance isn’t good enough.

They say that to be gay or transgender is something to be celebrated.

So much so that schoolkids as young as five, six, and seven need to be taught that to be straight is a mistake to be corrected.

This is exactly what they ARE being taught in American schools, particularly as to the “virtues” of “transitioning” from one gender to the next.

That’s sick. But it’s happening.

They’re also being taught that being White is a mistake.

Kids are sitting ducks for such vile brainwashing/propaganda.

What will this generation look like as grownups?

Transgenders, by the way, number only one and a half million within a US population of 330 million. Somehow, they rule.

Ninety nine percent of Americans suffer the ungodly consequences.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

