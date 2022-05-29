Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) blasted the Flag March that is scheduled to take place in Jerusalem on Sunday and called it a provocation, due to the fact that it will pass through the Damascus Gate on the way to the Western Wall.

"This is a mistake, the Flag March tomorrow at the Damascus Gate is a mistake," Horowitz told Channel 12 News in an interview, criticizing the approval given to the route of the march by his fellow coalition member, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev.

"I am a member of the government - it is very important to me, and at the same time I also say my opinion and I also told my colleagues in the government - there should be no Flag March in this format. This is a recipe for problems."

"It can be changed to a different route, nothing will happen, and it is a pity to do this provocation at such a sensitive time. In my opinion, this is a mistake and should not be made," he added.

Horowitz's party won four seats in a poll published by Channel 12 News on Friday and, when asked about the decline in support for his party, he replied, "Even before the last election and for many years we have been hearing these eulogies of the left and of Meretz, and we are one of the oldest movements and will continue to be. They also predicted we would crash before the last election, and we doubled our power. I brought Meretz into the government and we are in key positions and that must not be forgotten."