Israel is deploying an increased number of Iron Dome batteries, due to concerns of rocket fire from both Gaza and southern Lebanon, Kan 11 reported.

Meanwhile, Israel Police is preparing to deploy thousands of officers in Jerusalem, and has enlisted three reserve Border Police companies to secure the marchers.

One of the guidelines given to the officers is to contain small incidents and not allow provocations. This is due to the understanding that such events may lead to increased violence in and out of Jerusalem, as well as escalating tensions in other areas.

Some of the terror groups' threats refer to the Flag March on the Temple Mount - however, the march's route does not include the Temple Mount. Israel has said that this is perhaps the terror groups' way of issuing a threat, while at the same time giving themselves an "out."

Earlier on Saturday, the Hamas-affiliated newspaper al-Risalah reported that the Gaza terror groups fired eight rockets from southern Gaza towards the Mediterranean Sea, as part of the process of developing their rocket abilities.