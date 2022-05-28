The Sovereignty Movement has just completed five sovereignty tours for influencers of public opinion, in which the participants were exposed to the sad and painful reality of the loss of Israeli governance and sovereignty throughout the country.

In the tours, each of which had dozens of participants, we visited the Negev, the Jordan Valley, Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem, and Lod, and from all of them a disturbing picture of government impotence and burgeoning Arab extreme nationalism emerged, which necessitates an immediate awakening of the leadership in Israel.

We embarked on these tours with open eyes and a clear choice to examine what is going on right in Israel’s own backyard - the loss of governance and sovereignty that is continually escalating under the closed eyes of Israeli governments in recent decades.

This focus on the failures and weaknesses does not overshadow Israel's impressive achievements, its flourishing and its development.

However, we must nevertheless ensure that the many bright spots in the miracle of Israel's establishment and its prosperity do not cause us to overlook the weaknesses that are spreading in our midst.

Massive technological development, one of the foremost high-tech sectors in the entire world, advanced medicine, impressive agriculture, tremendous achievements in the field of water desalination, economy, the spiritual world and Torah, stable international status, gas discoveries and more.

All of these evoke in us a sense of Israeli might, control, strength and sovereignty, and we must be grateful and thankful for each and every one of them.

At the same time, they have the capacity to distract us and make us forget the creeping threat lurking below, while the various parts of the Land of Israel are pulled out from under us by means of systematic campaigns of the Arab enemy and with wealthy international backing.

In the Negev, Galilee, the mixed cities, Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley, and our capital, Jerusalem, we are losing our sovereignty through decades-long criminal neglect by Israeli governments.

We replaced the adherence to Israeli nationalism with a socio-economic discourse, while, on the other hand, the nationalist discourse has increased and intensified among the Arabs.

While in Israel we have settled for the indulgences of Western life, among the Arabs, the willingness to pay the price in their struggle for the land has grown stronger, and as a result, we are, for all intents and purposes, being displaced from our country, step by step.

-The Bedouin takeover of tens of thousands of acres in the Negev was met with a blind eye. The Palestinian Authority plan to build and take hold of more and more open land in Judea and Samaria has received no Israeli response.

-The violent and terrorist outbreak in the mixed cities was met by a forceful police response against the Jews, and a forgiving judicial system that routinely frees Arabs.

-Land purchases in the Galilee by Muslim tycoons from around the world were treated indifferently and ignored.

-The intensification of the influence of Arab elements in Israel and abroad on every step taken in Jerusalem has been met with Israeli fear of brandishing the Israeli flag over our eternal capital.

The citizens of Israel have acquired a reputation of those who know how to unite and come together in times of trouble and war. We saw it, painfully and tearfully, after the massacre at the Park Hotel, after a series of murderous and cruel terrorist attacks, after the abduction of the three boys, after painful sacrifices, we went out to battle as one and were victorious.

We must unite, become stronger, and stand on guard for Zionism even in the course of routine daily life, we must internalize that a campaign to resolve the struggle in our favor is essential.

We must not be content with deterrence and distancing the threat to the “next round.”

The advanced Israeli technology provides us with a false sense of security that we will always succeed, we will always win, but without returning to the root sense of the justice of our path and the profound sense of belonging in this country, it will not happen.

It is our duty to connect and attach ourselves to the heritage and the landscapes of the Bible. Powerful technology will position us, God forbid, in the unfortunate position of Goliath against David, the United States against Vietnam.

We must re-learn the history of the Land of Israel, the values of Zionism in whose name our parents immigrated here, and the vision of the prophets that is our guiding light.

It is incumbent upon us to travel and tour throughout the country without skipping any site or path, confidently enter Arab villages, visit the alleys of the Old City of Jerusalem, stand strongly with faith in the mixed cities, build actual cities in the Negev and Galilee, Judea and Samaria, and not suffice with minuscule hilltop communities.

The Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, spoke sensibly when he cautioned against transforming the State of Israel into a state that extends between Hadera and Gedera. However, he has the ability not only to caution but also to take action and change the situation; to assess the present reality and construct a practical vision for the Jewish State.

It is incumbent upon Israeli statesmen and leaders to instill a Zionist and Jewish spirit into the Basic Law: Israel as the Nation State of the Jewish People, and not leave it as a dead letter in the book of laws of the State of Israel.

We have the ability and the tools to instill into our national conduct the substance and the spirit of national pride in the right to belong to the Jewish people and its magnificent Land of Israel.

Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matarhead the Sovereignty Movement