Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Saturday night spoke about the importance of Jerusalem Day, which Israel marks from sundown on Saturday to sundown on Sunday.

Jerusalem Day is the day on which, during the Six Day War, Israel retook the areas of Jerusalem which had been in Jordanian hands and reunited the city under Israeli control.

"In recent years, there has been an attempt to cover up the national significance of this day, to turn it into a religious, sectoral day with all of the 'decorations' that involves, including engineering consciousness [to see] those who hold an Israeli flag in Zion as 'extremists,' and walking with it in the streets of this united city as a 'provocation,'" Shaked said.

"This is not a sectoral day but a national holiday, of the cradle of our birthplace, the unification of the city towards which Jews have prayed for thousands of years, even when they were in the painful exile.

"I ask every parent to note this day with their children. Because it is everyone's holiday. Rejoice in Jerusalem! Happy Jerusalem Day!" she concluded.