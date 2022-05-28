Vehicle with infant inside stolen from gas station

A vehicle with an infant aged approximately one-and-a-half years was stolen Saturday from a gas station on Route 6, near Wadi Ara.

Immediately upon receiving a report of the theft, IDF and Israel Police forces began searching the area for the vehicle, and set up many checkpoints in the area.

The vehicle and the infant were located after a few minutes by security forces in the Arab town of Kafr Far'un, near Tulkarem in Samaria.

Investigations show that the infant's mother, a resident of the central city of Rosh Ha'ayin, stopped at a gas station and exited the vehicle while the engine was still running and her infant was still in the vehicle. The thief noticed the vehicle's engine was still running, entered the vehicle, and began driving towards Samaria.

On Saturday afternoon, the IDF said, "A short while ago, in the Judea and Samaria area, a report was received regarding a stolen vehicle with a child inside."

"IDF soldiers began searching for the stolen vehicle and blocked off a number of routes in the area. After a few minutes, IDF soldiers found the child unharmed in the town of Far'un."