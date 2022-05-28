On Friday night, IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak) and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activity to apprehend wanted terror suspects in Judea and Samaria.

IDF soldiers operated in the town of Kaubar and apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

In addition, the soldiers operated in the towns of Al Aroub and Khirbat Karme and apprehended three suspects.

The suspects were transferred to security forces.

No IDF injuries were reported.