A new playground section will open at Rome’s Yitzhak Rabin Park, donated by the Israeli Embassy in Italy.

The inauguration of the playground was attended by high level Italian officials and representatives of Rome’s Jewish community.

During the ceremony, a message was read from Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, detailing the life and career of Rabin and his pursuit of peace, Italian news site Romah24 reported.

In attendance were Israeli Ambassador to Italy Dror Eydar, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Senate President Elisabetta Casellati and Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

The playground area is made up of a wood structure constructed mainly from chestnut sourced from the Little Dolomites mountain range. It is suitable for children up to 12-years old and can be used by disabled children. There are towers, slides and a zip line.

The Yitzhak Rabin Park (“Parco Yitzhak Rabin”) opened in 1998 in honor of Rabin, who was assassinated in 1995. The park contains a memorial to Rabin with a biography and a carving of his face.

The plaque reads: "Peace is the highest aspiration THE JEWISH PEOPLE.”

