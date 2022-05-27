After a high school in Piedmont, California was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, police said they were increasing their presence there in the wake of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this week.

According to police, the vandalism at Piedmont High campus took place behind the gymnasium. It included a swastika and reference to Hitler.

No images of the vandalism, information about additional graffiti or further details have been released by police who are keeping a watch on the school for now, the East Bay Times reported.

Additional officers will be added to the current contingent at the school. Police are also working with the Piedmont Unified School District to create a timeline of what took place and to identity who was behind the hate crime.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be increasing our presence in and around all school facilities for the near future,” the police said in a social media statement.

The police are being overly cautious about the vandalism because the incident occurred the same week that an 18-year old shooter committed a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers.