Israel condemned the decision by the Iraqi parliament to pass legislation against normalization with Israel that imposes the death penalty on one who has contact with Israel.

This is a law that puts Iraq and the Iraqi people on the wrong side of history and disconnected from reality.

The changes in the Middle East and the peace and normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states, which are bringing stability and prosperity to the peoples of the region, are the future of the Middle East.

Leaders who choose a path of hate and incitement hurt their own people first of all. We call on the Iraqi people not to support this extremist position.