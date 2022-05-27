The day after an Uber driver with a knife showed up at a Toronto yeshiva and threatened to “kill 30 Jews,” a rifle-wielding man appeared near a school in the city on Thursday and was shot and killed by police.

The incident in Scarborough, a suburban area of Toronto, led to afternoon lockdowns at schools throughout the neighborhood, CBC News reported.

Police have not revealed additional details on what took place, with Toronto Police Chief James Ramer giving a 10-minute update form the scene later in the day, explaining he was forbidden from sharing further information while the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was investigating the incident.

According to reports in local media, the suspect was shot dead by police after he was spotted in the area with a rifle. Ramer admitted that after the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school in which 19 children and two teachers were killed, everyone was on edge.

"Police were confronted by an individual," Ramer said.

On Friday, the SIU told CBC News that a pellet gun was recovered by law enforcement at the scene.

A spokesperson for the SIU said that a preliminary inquiry revealed that two officers had fired their guns at the suspect, who died at the scene.

Police said that a series of phone calls to 911 by residents before 1 p.m. reporting a suspect in his late teens or early 20s in the area with a rifle led to the police response.

Around an hour later, police released a statement: "There is no wider threat to public safety."