At the initiative of Israeli UN ambassador Gilad Erdan, UN ambassadors from around the world arrived in Jerusalem today to visit Yad Vashem, then toured the Old City and the Western Wall tunnels and in the evening will be hosted for a Shabbat meal in the Old City.

Ambassador Erdan spoke with the ambassadors about the freedom of worship in the holy places in Jerusalem and its importance to Israel, as well as the thousand-year-old connection between the Jewish people and Jerusalem.

Ambassador Arden: "I brought the ambassadors to Jerusalem so that they could be exposed to the truth and see it first-hand. At the UN, lies are spread about the situation in Jerusalem, so it is very important that the representatives see for themselves how carefully Israel maintains freedom of worship. They will remember this the next time our enemies try to spread lies about Israel."

Participating countries included Mexico, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Benin, Burundi, Estonia, Malawi, El Salvador, and Panama.