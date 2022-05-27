A senior Likud lawmaker expressed confidence Friday that the Netanyahu bloc will win an outright majority in the next election, dismissing recent polls showing the bloc short of the 61 seats needed to form a coalition.

MK David Bitan spoke with Radio 103FM Friday morning, following the release of a new poll which projects the Netanyahu bloc – the Likud, United Torah Judaism, Shas, and Religious Zionist Party – receiving just 59 seats.

Bitan predicted that the Bennett government will collapse, sending Israel to early elections, and added that the Likud and its allies will win an outright majority.

“In the end, the government will fall; if it doesn’t collapse on its own, we will need to peel off another Knesset Member. We’re working on it, and I hope it will be successful.”

“Only Netanyahu can get 61 seats. You can put me on record saying it: We will get more than 61 seats in the next election. The polls are wrong.”