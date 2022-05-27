Ingredients:

Olive Ricotta Pancakes with Balsamic Glaze

1 cup of milk (whole milk or 2%)

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon dry oregano

1/2 teaspoon dry thyme

1 and 1/4 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

12 Tuscanini Cerignola Olives

15 grape or cherry tomatoes

2-4 tablespoons Tuscanini Balsamic Glaze

Tuscanini Extra Virgin Olive Oil, to lightly oil the pan

Prepare the Olive Ricotta Pancakes with Balsamic Glaze:

In a large bowl whisk milk, eggs and ricotta cheese until creamy. Add sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, salt, black pepper, baking soda, baking powder and flour. Whisk well until you obtain a smooth batter, and no lumps remain. Set aside, to rest for 15 minutes.

While batter rests, cut the olive flesh out of the pit and dice small. Wash and slice tomatoes in half.

Fold olives into the batter.

Heat a large non-stick skillet and brush some olive oil. You want a very thin layer of oil, just enough to prevent the batter from sticking.

Pour 1/4 cup of the batter for each pancake into the hot skillet, cook on medium low until bubbles start forming on the surface of the pancake and the bottom is golden. Flip the pancake and continue cooking until golden. This can take from two to four minutes per side depending on you pan and your stove.

Serve with fresh tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and some cracked fresh pepper (optional).

Sponsored by Tuscanini

Courtesy of Kosher.com