Chaya’s Tropical Mocktail

Ingredients:

Tropical Mocktail

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 cup each mango and pineapple juice

1 cup lime-flavored sparkling mineral water (such as Perrier)

For Decoration

1 slice of lemon

1/4 cup brown sugar (or coconut sugar)

sprinkle of cinnamon

dried mango slices, for garnish

Prepare the Tropical Mocktail:

Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small dish. Make a slit in the lemon slice and rub it around the rim of your serving glasses, then dip the rims into the cinnamon-sugar mix.

In a pitcher, combine frozen berries, fruit juice, and lime-flavored sparkling mineral water. Serve in the decorated glasses, with slices of dried mango for garnish.

Courtesy of Kosher.com