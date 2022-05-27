Chaya’s Tropical Mocktail
Chaya’s Tropical Mocktail צילום: Chaya Bracha Ezagui/Kosher.com

Ingredients:

Tropical Mocktail

  • 1 cup frozen strawberries
  • 1 cup each mango and pineapple juice
  • 1 cup lime-flavored sparkling mineral water (such as Perrier)

For Decoration

  • 1 slice of lemon
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar (or coconut sugar)
  • sprinkle of cinnamon
  • dried mango slices, for garnish

Prepare the Tropical Mocktail:

Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small dish. Make a slit in the lemon slice and rub it around the rim of your serving glasses, then dip the rims into the cinnamon-sugar mix.

In a pitcher, combine frozen berries, fruit juice, and lime-flavored sparkling mineral water. Serve in the decorated glasses, with slices of dried mango for garnish.

Courtesy of Kosher.com

whatsapp
Join our official WhatsApp group