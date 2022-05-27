Chaya’s Tropical Mocktail

Ingredients:
Tropical Mocktail
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 cup each mango and pineapple juice
- 1 cup lime-flavored sparkling mineral water (such as Perrier)
For Decoration
- 1 slice of lemon
- 1/4 cup brown sugar (or coconut sugar)
- sprinkle of cinnamon
- dried mango slices, for garnish
Prepare the Tropical Mocktail:
Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small dish. Make a slit in the lemon slice and rub it around the rim of your serving glasses, then dip the rims into the cinnamon-sugar mix.
In a pitcher, combine frozen berries, fruit juice, and lime-flavored sparkling mineral water. Serve in the decorated glasses, with slices of dried mango for garnish.
Join our official WhatsApp group