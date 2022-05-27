Sefer Bamidbar is also referred to as "the Book of Numbers" - חומש הפקודים, this is due to the fact that Am Yisrael is counted several times - in our Parsha and later on in Parashat Pinchas.

However, the verb פקד - PAKAD - which is used in the meaning "to count" in the Parsha, also has many other meanings - both in our Parsha and in other places in Tanach.

What does this verb of PAKAD - פקד - mean? What does it actually mean - that this is - "the Book of Numbers"??