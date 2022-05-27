Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz said on Thursday that the United States should provide explanations for the leaks to the media regarding messages conveyed from Israel to the Americans regarding the elimination of a senior Revolutionary Guards officer in Iran.

"The Americans are the ones who need to explain what happened that resulted in this being brought to the media. I am leaving the explanations to our conversations with the Americans," Ushpiz said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio.

The move should be looked at in a perspective related to contacts regarding the Iran nuclear agreement, he added.

"There is a significant decrease in the chances of returning to the agreement, and this is a fertile ground for cooperation between Israel and the Americans. Israel opposes returning to the agreement and this is our clear policy," Ushpiz said.

The New York Timesreported on Wednesday that Israel informed American officials that it was behind the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei.

Security officials in Israel were furious at the publication and said they were surprised by the American leak to the newspaper.