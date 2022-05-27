Officials in Jerusalem fear that Iran will step up its efforts to harm Israelis in the countries bordering it, following the elimination of a senior member of the Revolutionary Guards this week in Tehran and the report in The New York Times that Israel acknowledged responsibility for the killing.

Channel 12 News reported on Thursday that after consulting with security and political officials, it was decided to clarify the travel warnings to a number of countries - including Azerbaijan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the report, this is not an elevation of the travel warning but a clarification of existing warnings. A security source noted that "if there are no specific warnings to harm Israelis, the level of warnings will not be raised."

Another source in the defense establishment noted that at present, Israelis are advised not to travel to the UAE as part of non-essential travel.

He said there were fears that organizations such as the Houthi rebels would carry out a terrorist attack in the United Arab Emirates in an attempt to harm Israelis there.