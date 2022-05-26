The ADL has announced a partnership with the Board of Deputies on DASH – an online program to teach high school students about antisemitism.

DASH (Digital Antisemitism for High Schools) – described as a “digital education program to teach secondary school students about the Jewish people, antisemitism, and how to be an ally against antisemitism” – aims to give students the tools to understand the basics about Jews and antisemitism to “prevent stereotypes from social media from filling that knowledge gap.”

DASH will be developed using insights ADL has gained and experienced with digital antisemitism in the U.S. and the Board of Deputies’ experience in education and combating antisemitism in Britain.

The program is expected to be rolled out in the 2022-23 school year.

“ADL routinely hears from Jewish communities around the world that one of their top concerns is the lack of knowledge about Jews among the general public,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said. “We’re thrilled to begin this work with the Board of Deputies – a long-time partner with highly qualified professional staff. We’re confident that DASH’s relatable stories will lead students to build knowledge, empathy, perspective and allyship.”

Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl added: “This is an exciting initiative which will enable the Board of Deputies to educate secondary school students about the unique and mutating aspects of antisemitism as well as giving them a grounding in what it means to be Jewish in Britain today. We are very happy to be doing such important work with the ADL – a world leader in the fight against antisemitism, hate, and extremism.”

ADL said in a statement that it has educated over 10 million high school students in the U.S. on Jews antisemitism and the Holocaust.

In October, at the Malmo International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism, ADL pledged to “work with Jewish communities on digital education, to adapt content for each Jewish community to reflect their history and the antisemitism challenges they face.”