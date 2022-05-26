The defense establishment fears that tensions on the Temple Mount over the weekend could lead to the firing of rockets by terrorists in Gaza Strip in a manner similar to the leadup to Operation Guardian of the Walls last May, Kan News reported.

A security source said that the situation on Temple Mount over the next few days will determine whether the incitement against the celebrations of Jerusalem Day and the annual Flag March on Sunday evening in particular will lead to an outbreak of violence.

It was also reported that in Jerusalem efforts are being made to emphasize the distinction between the Temple Mount and the Flag March - which will pass through the Damascus Gate and end at the Western Wall - and not take place on the Temple Mount at all.

Despite this, Palestinian Arab provocateurs are claiming that the Flag March threatens the Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount and are calling on Muslims to turn out to prevent Jews from entering the Temple Mount,

Tensions are high and an outbreak of violence could compel Hamas and other terrorist organizations in Gaza to respond.

Three reserve companies of Border Police officers were called up today to reinforce security in Jerusalem ahead of Jerusalem Day and the Flag March.