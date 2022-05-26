The head of Chechnya threatened Poland if it didn’t take back weapons from Ukraine, he was interested in invading the country as “the issue of Ukraine is closed.”

Key Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov said in a video, with translated subtitles, that if Putin gives the green light, he’s “interested in Poland.”

He also demanded that Poland apologize for an incident that occurred earlier in the month where Russia’s ambassador was doused with red paint during a Victory Day event.

"The issue of Ukraine is closed. I'm interested in Poland. What is it trying to achieve?" Kadyrov said.

"After Ukraine, if we are given the command, in six seconds we will show what we are capable of," he added. "You should better take back your weapons and your mercenaries. And beg official forgiveness for what you did to our ambassador. We won't just ignore it, bear that in mind."