The certificate stated:

The Jerusalem Award for Building the Land of Israel is hereby conferred upon Irving OBM & Cherna Moskowitz, The Moskowitz Foundation, Laurie Moskowitz Hirsch.

For decades of work, primarily in the eastern neighborhoods of Jerusalem and the towns of Judea & Samaria, in securing strategic properties for the Jewish Nation and facilitating construction of housing and educational institutions;

For dedication and perseverance, often in the face of hostile opposition, that literally changed the map of Israel; and for supporting and helping to elevate Religious-Zionist institutions and communities to the highest of standards.