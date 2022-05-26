The certificate stated:

The Jerusalem Award for Building the Land of Israel is hereby conferred upon Ester and Henry Swieca.

For being a significant driving force and active partners in strengthening the world of Torah study and observance in communities throughout Israel;

For your unceasing care and kindness in contributing to the strengthening of the Jewish home; For your efforts in bringing G-d closer to His children, and the Jewish People closer to the Torah and Jewish values.