Yedidya Strook, the son of MK Orit Strook (Religious Zionism party), has been released from Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer after he and his two small children were injured when a group of Arabs threw stones at their car near the village of Huwara on Tuesday night.

"I vaguely remember two Palestinian boys crossing the road towards our car," Yedidya told 103 FM. "I don't remember anything else from the incident because I lost consciousness. Afterwards I calmed down when I saw that my children were alive and in one piece."

MK Orit Strook, who was at the hospital by her son's bed yesterday, said: "I do not understand where such cruelty comes from. The stones shattered the windshield of the vehicle and hit my son and his young son who was sitting behind him. As a result, he lost control of the vehicle and lost consciousness."

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan said: "Jewish blood is being shed again and again in Samaria, and what is the government doing? Evacuating Homesh. This government is losing its deterrence again and again, and it must change course. This government is failing in security, failing in terms of the settlements, and we will replace it."

Yedidya was hospitalized in moderate condition following the attack, his two-and-a-half-year-old toddler was hospitalized in moderate condition, and his four-and-a-half-year-old girl was hospitalized in light condition.