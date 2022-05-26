The certificate stated:

The Jerusalem Award for Lifetime Achievement is hereby conferred upon Chagai Goldschmidt on behalf of

Dr. Eli Schussheim, of blessed memory, Founder and director of EFRAT C.R.I.B. (Committee for the Rescue of Israel's Babies).

For over 40 years of working tirelessly and with great self-sacrifice to save the lives of Jewish babies in Israel by empowering their mothers through financial, emotional and physical support.

Your efforts, conducted with all your heart, mind and soul, continue to bear fruit while transforming Israeli society through the close to 81,000 lives saved.