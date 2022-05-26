A special panel at the Jerusalem Conference in New York tackled "The Challenges of Education". The panel took place in cooperation with the Amit Educational Network.

Israel is considered 'the startup nation', but is Israel promoting Educational Startup as well?

Watch the following short and inspiring speeches.

Audrey Axelrod Trachtman, National President of Amit:

Rabbi Shalom Malul, Principal of Yeshiva AMIT Ashdod:

Yaffa Rotman, M.A student at IDC Hertzliya, AMIT Graduate:

Audrey Axelrod Trachtman, National President of Amit, recieved the Jerusalem award:

The certificate stated:

The Jerusalem Award in Education is hereby conferred upon Audrey Axelrod Trachtman, National President of AMIT.

For your leadership and commitment to building and strengthening the AMIT Educational Network in Israel, guiding it to become the Educational Startup of the Jewish People.

AMIT’s institutions are a cornerstone in the foundation of the world of innovative, values-based education in the State of Israel.

