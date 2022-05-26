MK Yakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) on Thursday slammed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his coalition partner Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid).

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Asher described Bennett and Lapid as, "a pair of excited children that can't be placed in the same row with [MK Benjamin] Netanyahu (Likud) or with others."

"There is no one in the Knesset who believes one word that Bennett says. There is not one word of his which is in line with true reality. The main player here is Yair Lapid, and the even more main player is [Finance Minister Avigdor] Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu)."

Regarding MK Uri Maklev's (United Torah Judaism) statements that there are negotiations underway to form an alternative government, Asher said, "I don't know of such negotiations at this moment. Our desire is that there should be a coalition in this term. I am not aware right now of this type of negotiations, but could it happen? Definitely."

"There is an entire group of people which is pretty homogeneous with regards to how right-wing and traditional it is. The elephant in the room is receiving the support of over a million people. It hasn't become an elephant for no reason. It's a public issue."