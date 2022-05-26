The award certificate stated:

The Jerusalem Award for Welfare Social Is hereby conferred upon Debbie Bienenfeld, National President, Emunah of America, on behalf of World Emunah and its affiliates, in recognition of Emunah’s

excellence in religious-Zionist education, social welfare services and immigrant absorption in Israel.

Emunah provides a clear and valuable voice on topics that are critical for the interests of Religious-Zionist women around the world and is instrumental in encouraging Aliyah to Israel and strengthening Jewish and Religious-Zionist identity in the Diaspora.

