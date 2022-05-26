The award certificate stated:

The Jerusalem Award for Diaspora Leadership is hereby conferred upon Rubin Margules, Entrepreneur, President of ZOA’s Brooklyn Region.

From the very beginnings of the Jewish presence in the eastern neighborhoods of Jerusalem and the towns of Judea & Samaria, Rubin Margules was among the first American Jewish professionals to spring into action to defend and support them against an onslaught of mainstream political opposition.

Rubin has stood with these communities from their first baby steps decades ago, up until today, where he recently dedicated a dormitory for IDF cadets in Bet El and an amphitheater at Ariel University.

Rubin has displayed exemplary leadership in articulating the exclusive rights of the Jewish nation to Judea and Samaria in numerous forums and interviews. His views are always delivered with passionate concern and compelling points.

